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Transcending Fear Art and Light Language Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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27 views • April 28, 2020
I’m providing some assistance here with all the crazy fear energies that are circulating the globe. I’ll be unveiling one of my newest art creations called, “Transcending Fear” in which you’ll get an art activation, PLUS a Light Language Activation from both my Mother Tongue AND Orion, to help you transcend into golden light. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


🎵 444 MUSIC ACTIVATION BY LIGHTSTAR
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation


🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/


DONATION TO MY CHANNEL (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url


VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (Brighteon Channel) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BitChute Channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations


JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html


LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingspeople and blogsorion starseedorion star seed
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