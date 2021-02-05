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Former Parler CEO John Matze speaks out on why he was fired
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150 views • February 05, 2021
Former Parler CEO John Matze argues the decision to ban the social media platform made by Big Tech giants such as Amazon shouldn't be blamed on the founder.
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