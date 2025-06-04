June 4, 2025

A terror act ordered by Ukraine against civilians - that's the findings of Russia's investigators into the recent railway blasts, which claimed the lives of seven people and left scores more injured in border regions. Israeli-US aid distribution centers in Gaza stop operating for a day citing logistical reasons. It follows a series of deadly incidents at the sites, with dozens of Palestinians shot dead. While - just months after leaving government, the public face of the Biden team’s diplomacy now states that Israel has committed war crimes in the enclave - despite repeatedly denying the claim in The White House. Bangladesh's high court lifts a ban on an Islamist party that the previous government had blamed for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.





