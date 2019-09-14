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(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC #229 To See and Recognize the Illusion w/Michael Lazaro http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-229-...
Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#ancientmysticism #grandsolarminimum #civilizationcycle #climaterevolution #spirituality
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Michael Lazaro from https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023. Michael is known for his studies in Pranic Healing, Quantum Touch, Polarity Therapy and the Nag Hammadi and Dead Sea Scrolls. Evolutionary Energy Arts YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1B...
•Using the Mind to Sustain the Body
•Is there a multi-Verse
•Indian Vedic texts and mythical beings
•Guardians of Shamballa
•Astral realms in the 4th dimension
•Vibrational frequency changes on Earth causing a great consciousness awakening
•Ancient Chinese sages
•Nag Hammadi Scrolls
•Can you manifest food out of thin air?
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