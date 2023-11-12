Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING! Death toll in Gaza is MUCH WORSE than they're telling us | Redacted News
channel image
The Prisoner
8847 Subscribers
Shop now
316 views
Published 17 hours ago

Former U.S. Marine Scott Ritter says the death toll is way worse than official numbers represent as thousands of Palestinians are missing beneath the rubble.

👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕 Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up.

Mirrored - Redacted


Keywords
gazadeath tollscott ritter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket