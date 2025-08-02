Compact Carry Guns & The Recoil Myth

In this episode of DCF Untamed, we dive into a head-to-head comparison of the Walther PDP Pro and Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 Carry Comp, two elite compact pistols built for carry, competition, and duty. We break down their features, ergonomics, and performance for shooters of all levels. Plus, we share expert tips on mastering recoil control for real-world defense, analyze two recent defensive gun use incidents from San Antonio and Jackson, and deliver a no-nonsense rant on why you should stop chasing new gear and focus on mastering your setup. Tune in for actionable insights and hard truths to elevate your training.

To schedule training classes or range time or to view our inventory please stop by one of our 3 Colorado locations or visit online at https://www.dcfguns.com/

