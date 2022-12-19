Reset Your Neurology - The Bridge Between the Physical and Unseen w/Bill Parravano | #11

Our nervous system is the bridge between the physical & the unseen. People regularly reboot their diet and movement practices, but how often do we reset our neurology? Bill Parravano is known as the "Knee Pain Guru." He has over 25 years of martial art and bodywork experience understanding movement and tension patterns that lead to physical pain. Bill believes the nervous system holds the keys to the body’s healing. It bridges gaps between what we currently know and the infinite number of possibilities for the body to heal in the realm of what we don’t know.

This combination creates the shortest distance between a life riddled with pain to a high quality fully expressed physical life.

“You can’t think your way out of pain. Pain is not rational and doesn’t care what you think. You must feel your way out of pain through comfort. Through the weeks, months and years of injury and compensation patterns built up in your body limiting your movement and making you feel older than you are.”

His unique ability to identify the blocks that keep people stuck in pain and skillfully remove them allows for lasting change and a new reality for his clients Bill is also co-host of the Sovereignty Lab - an hub for Food Security, Medical & Spiritual Freedom just north of Asheville, NC

This conversation just scratches the surface of the various healing methods available to reset our neurology vas well as how to apply the same powerful techniques in our ecosystems to produce food using permaculture practices.

Bill hosts a number of online and in person reset circles every week. Check out the links below to connect:

