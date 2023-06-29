On June 27, explosions thundered in the city of Kramatorsk, which is located in a part of the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Ukrainian forces. At the same time, the Ukrainian media, supported by Western journalists, broke out with headlines about another ‘cruel Russian strike on civilians’.

According to Kiev, a Russian missile killed 10 people, including 3 children, in an ill-fated pizzeria. A total of 56 civilians were injured. The head of the regional administration confirmed that three foreigners were among the wounded. Numerous foreigners spotted on the sight were widely called “tourists” and “journalists”.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine proudly announced that it had detained a traitor who allegedly helped the Russian army to target their missiles. It turned out to be an employee of a local gas transportation company.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian public blamed the attack on a Ukrainian woman who took a picture with the military in the cafe and posted information on Instagram. Ukrainians still believe that the Russian military is targeting missiles solely according to the Instagram posts of Ukrainian bloggers.

On June 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack on Kramatorsk, revealing the true target of the strike. Russian troops hit the temporary deployment point of the command staff of the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian officers were meeting with foreign mercenaries who lived in the hotel Kramatorsk located in the same building.

Several foreign mercenaries, including Alex Gallant, Arno Dedeker and Nick Duckworth, were spotted at the site of the strike. On one of the videos, the tattoo of the wounded man revealed that he belonged to the 3rd battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment of the US Army. Another video shows a man in uniform with the emblem of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Armed Forces.

There were also foreign journalists and three Colombians, including writer Hector Abad, politician Sergio Jaramillo and journalist Catalina Gomez.

Ukrainian servicemen began mourning their comrades killed by the strike on the social media. For example, a 22-year-old member of the Azov Nazi military Artem Sukhovey.

The Ukrainian regime is unlikely to reveal the true number of victims, who turned out to be mainly not civilians. However, the trend is already obvious, the louder Kiev accuses Russia of war crimes against civilians, the more senior commanders of the Ukrainian army and NATO military were destroyed.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT