Featured Guest: Matthew Ehret -"High Escalations in West Asia- Israel, Lebanon, etc: Unpacking the Real Deal" - w/special guest host- Drago Bosnic

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday Oct 10, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Matthew Ehret
Topic: High Escalations in West Asia: Israel, Lebanon, Palestine, Iran and more
https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/
https://matthewehret.substack.com/
Bio:
Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of the https://risingtidefoundation.net/. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and BRI Expert for Rogue News. Matthew has published scientific articles with 21st Century Science and Technology, Nexus, Principia Scientifica, and is a regular author on Strategic Culture, Washington Times, The Cradle and Global Research. He has authored the book series "The Untold History of Canada" and the recently published book series"The Clash of the Two Americas. Volumes 1-3: Vol 1- The Unfinished Symphony, Vol 2- Open vs. Closed System and vol 3 - The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny and most recent- Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos
The Hidden Hand Behind UFO’s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PvjOqwZuEk
Special Guest Host:
Drago Bosnic
BRICS portal (infobrics.org)
Creator Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
