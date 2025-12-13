BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Attacks on 'shadow fleet' tankers in the Black Sea occurred yesterday - Russian Armed Forces struck the port of Illichivsk & set fire to the cargo ferry CENK of the Turkish company
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
193 views • 1 day ago

And the capabilities are there!📝

Full video of the attack on a ship in the port of Odessa. It can be seen that the "Geran-2" is flying.

What was supposed to happen after attacks on tankers from the "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea occurred: yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces struck the port of Illichivsk and set fire to the cargo ferry CENK of the Turkish company Cenk Shipping.

Judging by the drone's flight trajectory, a modification of the "Geran" with a camera and control channel was used. After impact, a strong fire broke out on the vessel, which they tried to extinguish throughout the night.

❗️The attack clearly illustrates what we wrote recently: even if the Black Sea Fleet is locked in its base and not leaving, the Russian Armed Forces have enough current capabilities to cause serious damage to Ukrainian shipping. Whether it's "Gerans", "Iskanders", or USVs.

And since the fleet lacks the ability to escort tankers in the Black Sea, only massive strikes against ships entering the so-called Ukraine can discourage the AFU from harming foreign oil supplies.

📌 Fortunately, there are plenty of ships in the ports of Odessa Region, judging by the video, despite attempts to disguise themselves and indicate Romania as their destination. So there are many targets, and it's not hard to hit them.

