Suffering Is A Cash Cow For The Left

Suicidal Empathy

* Libs’ excessive ‘compassion’ undermines our own self-preservation.

* The $ keeps vanishing and the suffering continues.

* DJT is doing the things they won’t do because such actions threaten their status as the good lib.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (25 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6376149281112