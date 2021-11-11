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MUST WATCH: 2nd Grader Suspended 38 Times for Not Wearing Masks Tells School Board That She Hopes They Go to Jail
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100 views • November 11, 2021
A Florida second grader who has been suspended 38 times for refusing to wear a mask to school confronted her local school board — and asserted that they should be in jail.
Fiona Lashells, who just turned 8 years old, told the Tampa Bay school board in no uncertain terms how she felt about their rules.
Fiona Lashells, who just turned 8 years old, told the Tampa Bay school board in no uncertain terms how she felt about their rules.
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