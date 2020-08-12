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The Phantom Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0028
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5 views • August 12, 2020
Today, we are looking at The Movie Adaptation of The Phantom. This is another movie that was only green light because every movie studio wanted to have their own Batman 89’ at the time. This movie released in 1996, so was this movie’s release something that was just too little too late? Had the allure and aura of Batman 89’ faded by this point? Does this movie even do enough to work as it’s own thing or is it too derivative of other IPs?
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Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
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Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
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Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
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