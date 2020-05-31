BANNED FROM YOUTUBE White Man Beware The Zion Unicorn PSYOPS

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White people, especially those of founding stock (Anglo-Saxon) are an oppressed and disenfranchised minority. As such, it not only our right to defend our community, but our duty to attack every Anti-white narrative in the Anti-white media. Recently, the Anti-White media has launched a witch hunt against two honorable Southern men for the heresy of defending themselves from a criminal.Now George Floyd