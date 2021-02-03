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Don't Fear The Fever! Fever Reduction During Infections Leads to Higher Death Rates!
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119 views • February 03, 2021
People, especially parents deserve the truth about the survival benefits of fever. Human and animal trials show time and time again that fevers are GOOD for us and if we lower a fever it can increase mortality!
Even the latest research shows that most medical doctors were not educated on the benefits of fever and believed, wrongly, that fevers were harmful. Their ill advice can actually be deadly, so I pray more people will learn the truth about fevers to make informed decisions themselves and their families!
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
FULL Video:
https://thewilddoc.com/is-elderberry-contraindicated-for-the-coronavirus/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Even the latest research shows that most medical doctors were not educated on the benefits of fever and believed, wrongly, that fevers were harmful. Their ill advice can actually be deadly, so I pray more people will learn the truth about fevers to make informed decisions themselves and their families!
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
FULL Video:
https://thewilddoc.com/is-elderberry-contraindicated-for-the-coronavirus/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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