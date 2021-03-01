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The Truth About Pet Cancer - Official Trailer
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202 views • March 01, 2021
Leading Animal Health and Cancer Specialists Release FREE 7-part Docu-Series on the Pet Epidemic No One Talks About… Register here to watch the whole series free, starting March 5, 2021: https://tinyurl.com/ttapc-brighteon
Every year 6 million dogs and 6 million cats are diagnosed with this devastating illness.
Statistics like this simply break our heart. And we know it breaks yours too :-(
But now, there’s hope…
You can make simple changes in your pet’s life – so you can enjoy a longer time together starting TODAY.
It’s all revealed in the brand-new documentary series... The Truth About PET Cancer.
In this 7-episode FREE online event, 33 of the world’s top pet cancer experts... immunologists... and clinical researchers reveal the natural treatments and therapies that are SAVING dogs and cats from cancer at record rates.
It all starts on Friday, March 5 at 9PM EASTERN.
If you haven’t registered yet – there’s still time to secure your spot if you hurry.
Do that here – it’s 100% FREE to watch all 7 episodes: https://tinyurl.com/ttapc-brighteon
_____________________________
About Your Host Ty Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is the co-founder of The Truth About Cancer. He’s on a mission to eradicate cancer from the face of the planet – in humans, and animals too.
_____________________________
Over 30 Pet Health Experts
------------------------------------------------
World-renowned veterinary oncologists… holistic veterinarians… and animal health specialists reveal the natural treatments and therapies that are saving animals from cancer.
_____________________________
7 Groundbreaking Episodes
------------------------------------------------
Join the cancer-free movement! You’ll be taken on an enlightening journey that can change your life and the life of your pet. Each never-before-seen episode is 100% FREE to watch.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
What you’ll discover in The Truth About PET Cancer docu-series will help your pet live a long, healthy and active life – free from cancer. It’s brand-new breaking information you won’t find anywhere else.
Please, do your pet a favor and CLICK HERE to register your FREE spot today: https://tinyurl.com/ttapc-brighteon
Every year 6 million dogs and 6 million cats are diagnosed with this devastating illness.
Statistics like this simply break our heart. And we know it breaks yours too :-(
But now, there’s hope…
You can make simple changes in your pet’s life – so you can enjoy a longer time together starting TODAY.
It’s all revealed in the brand-new documentary series... The Truth About PET Cancer.
In this 7-episode FREE online event, 33 of the world’s top pet cancer experts... immunologists... and clinical researchers reveal the natural treatments and therapies that are SAVING dogs and cats from cancer at record rates.
It all starts on Friday, March 5 at 9PM EASTERN.
If you haven’t registered yet – there’s still time to secure your spot if you hurry.
Do that here – it’s 100% FREE to watch all 7 episodes: https://tinyurl.com/ttapc-brighteon
_____________________________
About Your Host Ty Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is the co-founder of The Truth About Cancer. He’s on a mission to eradicate cancer from the face of the planet – in humans, and animals too.
_____________________________
Over 30 Pet Health Experts
------------------------------------------------
World-renowned veterinary oncologists… holistic veterinarians… and animal health specialists reveal the natural treatments and therapies that are saving animals from cancer.
_____________________________
7 Groundbreaking Episodes
------------------------------------------------
Join the cancer-free movement! You’ll be taken on an enlightening journey that can change your life and the life of your pet. Each never-before-seen episode is 100% FREE to watch.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
What you’ll discover in The Truth About PET Cancer docu-series will help your pet live a long, healthy and active life – free from cancer. It’s brand-new breaking information you won’t find anywhere else.
Please, do your pet a favor and CLICK HERE to register your FREE spot today: https://tinyurl.com/ttapc-brighteon
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