‘Gaza has remained very much occupied’, says the UN rapporteur for occupied Palestine (mirrored)

Jan 10, 2024
In an interview with Sky News Australia, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' Special Rapporteur for occupied Palestine, responded to claims that Gaza is no longer occupied since Israeli forces withdrew and Hamas has been in control since 2005. Albanese said that Gaza remains ‘very much occupied,’ and that occupation is not solely about physical troop presence. She added that Israel controls Gaza's air, land, sea, and electromagnetic space, and retains the right to conduct preemptive strikes, which have resulted in thousands of Palestinian casualties in Gaza.
