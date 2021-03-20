This is what Sly news label "a few hundred"

20/3/21Air Ambulance? NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME 19:57HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7368WINTON KEENAN POLICE'S, INVESTIGATES HIMSELF AND NEVER FINDS WRONG DOINGThis is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at worktorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf5G AIR GANG STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.htmlMORE 5G AIR STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.htmlSRINGRAY BLASTgoyimtv.tv/v/2529526299/Direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace--still-image-same-NPAS AR GANG STALERSMORE GANG STALKINGNORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDEDIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.Dear Northumbria Police,Please include at least the following information: - for the ID numberto uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time whythe helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)Borough the helicopter was deployed toThe result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)Yours,Damian