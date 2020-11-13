Common Law : The Bristol Legend Strikes Again

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The UK fools it's Citizens into believing Admiral Law (Law of the Sea) is above.
The UK fools it's Citizens into believing Admiral Law (Law of the Sea) is absolute, it is NOT.
All people in the UK are born Free and only act under Admiral Law by CONSENT.
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