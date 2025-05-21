Another vaccinated long covid airhead doesn't know her ass from a hole in the ground!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These people. They're gonna be the death of me. She had the common cold. Gets vaccinated. Suffers from all kinds of new maladies and now blames long covid in the long covid support group? She's in the wrong group! 🤯🤡🌎
