How to Survive the Coming Global 'Famdemic' on the Cheap!

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(May 4th, 2022) Guest host Edward Szall is joined by Paul Helinsky, the CEO of Gunsamerica.com, on the Stew Peters Show. Paul Helinsky offers great prepping advice for surviving the upcoming global food shortage. Bottom line, stock up on inexpensive, high calorie per dollar, bulk staples and grains. $15-20 can easily purchase 25,000+ calories of food that will store on a shelf for decades!
Stew Peters: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/
The Stew Peters Show on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters