PFIZER MISSED DEADLINE TO TURN IN MYOCARDITIS DATA

Pfizer missed a deadline to turn over internal studies on myocarditis, per an FDA order. The deadline came and went. Now, they quietly have a new date in June. Why the delay on such important data? And, why does the FDA set arbitrary deadlines which aren’t enforced?
POSTED: February 13, 2023
