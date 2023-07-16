Create New Account
Monk Fruit - Low Glycemic Anti-oxidant Sweetener
We found Monk Fruit Extract to be a healthy alternative to sugar and wanted to share the information with anyone who hasn't heard. In addition to people with gout, diabetes, heart disease and cancer needing to limit sugar. There is a proliferation of aggressive cancers, likely due to the shots and shedding, so it is extremely important that we all limit or eliminate sugar from our diets.

Music provided by www.PraiseSongs.com

monk fruitaggressive cancerhealthy sweetener

