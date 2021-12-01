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Ep. 12 For You are a NEW Creation. Why are we feeling so many physical symptoms? Lions Gate Portal?
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34 views • December 01, 2021
What is going on...so many symptoms: insomnia, extreme fatigue, shaking, sore throats, cold like symptoms, and so many more! Have you heard of the Lion's Gate Portal? Plus exciting updates about our recent mission and more!
www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
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www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
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