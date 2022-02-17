© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Skulls of the Nephilim
Follow
0
Share
Report
529 views • February 17, 2022
Elongated skulls once thought to only occur due to head-binding but now there is evidence that some are due to genetic factors and mummified fetuses have even been found with elongated skulls. Aspects of their burial show that those with elongated skulls were often the ruling Elites. Is this the real real Vatican Bishops wear such high hats and royalty also wear such elaborate headgear? Are these related to the inbreeding Illuminati Elites that continue to rule our world to this day? According to IMF whistleblower Karen Hudes, these "Conehead" beings are the power behind the Jesuits and the Illuminati...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.