A Young Man In Ramallah Yells At CNN’s Sara Snider Telling Her & CNN, “You Are Genocide Supporters”
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyn-BxTNdjs/


“A young man in Ramallah yells at CNN’s Sara Snider—who promoted then retracted the lie that Palestinians beheaded 40 babies—telling her and CNN, “you are genocide supporters.” We shouldn’t be begging mainstream journalists to listen to us. We know they have blood on their hands, and so do the masses.”

