The Fort Bragg Cartel - Drug Trafficking And Murder in Special Forces by Seth Harp · Audiobook preview
A network of drug trafficking, violence, and cover-up at one of the largest U.S. military bases
In his shocking new book, The Fort Bragg Cartel, investigative journalist Seth Harp uncovers stunning revelations about the special operations forces at Fort Bragg.
He details how America’s increasing reliance on largely unaccountable elite forces during our decades-long Global War on Terror has given rise to a web of narcotics smuggling, unsolved murders, and corruption.