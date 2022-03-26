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I Probably Shouldn't Tell You About the Next Shortages That Are Beginning
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244 views • March 26, 2022
Posted 25March2022 Adapt 2030:
Beyond the food, fertilizer and fuel shortages turning to rationing across the globe, look to palladium, gold and silver shortages that will change the world as we know it. I call it the run on everything and hyperinflation commodities cycle. Otherwise known as a civilization reset.
Beyond the food, fertilizer and fuel shortages turning to rationing across the globe, look to palladium, gold and silver shortages that will change the world as we know it. I call it the run on everything and hyperinflation commodities cycle. Otherwise known as a civilization reset.
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