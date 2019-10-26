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Ep. 69 - The Truth About White Privilege
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25 views • October 26, 2019
The claim of white privilege is very popular these days but the idea itself raises questions. What does it really mean? What can or should be done about it? What is really accomplished by bringing it up? Does the idea improve the conversation about contentious issues or does it lead to its deterioration?
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