Judaism, Messianic believers & Christians have never kept the biblical calendar: Evidence

In this 'Daniels 70 week niche-cast' I dispel some of the myths
surrounding the '9:24-27' prophecies then exegete by 'the sign of
Jonah'
Judaisms false calendar that believers in Messiah have 'adopted and
adapted' thinking it is the one Messiah used. The Qodesh Calendar
discovery proves Judaism has NEVER kept the calendar Moses used, and
proves Christianity has NEVER kept the calendar Messiah used: Lam 2:4
"none come to the solemn feasts" Lam 2:6 "the solemn feasts and sabbaths
were forgotten in Zion":
The Qodesh Calendar e-book 1:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P The Qodesh Calendar
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/malachiyarden
Bastyon: TheQodeshCalendar
