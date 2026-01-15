Why Did You Have REAL BULLETS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan 14, 2026 - For liberal women who live according to “their truth,” reality can be a shock. Especially when their truth gets them killed. This is a summary of what happened to Renee Good when she separated herself from God. Thanks for watching and praying!
Watch Tuesday’s interview with Kristi Leigh on Crazed Liberal Women.
https://lindelltv.com/crazed-conditioned-fix-the-liberal-white-woman-chaos/
