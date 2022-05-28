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Own Your Own Stuff: Raising the Connection Ep2
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10 views • May 28, 2022
Today’s episode shares ideas to tackle the question: ‘do you want to be right or do you want to be happy’? Can relationships be resurrected with reconnection after complete disconnection? Or can we build something new together, something not before experienced? And as a result, not just re-connect in a new way with those we may have loved and lost, however also taking the strong relationships we do have and make them even stronger by taking them to another level.
To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au
To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au
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