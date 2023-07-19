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Washington Elite are Above The Law
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
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49 views • July 19, 2023

Above The Law, Music by Send Rain

When Donald Trump ran for President he had two things that he intended to do, both became his campaign slogans.


America was coming out of total darkness, we had a Muslim President who was hell bent on destroying America, and Hillary Clinton who was right along side him.


Isa 5:20  Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! 


Trump's number one slogan was “Make America great again”  He is a business man and under him the American economy flourished.


He loved America he was sealing the border, he was anti-war, he was undoing all the damage Obama and The Clinton Crime family had done.


Trump's next slogan and his goal was to “Drain The Swamp” and here is where He ran into a demonic brick wall.


During His 4 years no one went to trial and no one went to jail. Whenever something was exposed like Jeffery Epstein people wound up dead?


And that's the America we live in today, no justice at all, people in Washington are completely above the law?


Look at Hunter Biden, born with a silver spoon in his mouth.


He is a total drug addict, as the presidents son he has taken bribes for his crime family and the evidence is made public and absolutely nothing happens.


President Biden is caught with thousands of classified documents in his garage, cocaine found in the White House, and again nothing is said or done?


These smug elite politicians think they have it made, they know they are above the law however they are forgetting one very important detail?


Ecc 12:13  Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. 

Ecc 12:14  For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.


All those in Washington who have become millionaires through fraud, they are pedophiles, whore mongers, total depravity.


Their are a few good politicians but very few?


Hunter Biden is the poster child of one with a reprobate mind, they found his laptop with loads of incriminating evidence.


“No problem Daddy will take care of it”  He is above the law.


All those in Washington have everything their little depraved minds could ever want.


The only thing they don't know is one day it will all end and then they will stand all alone to give an account?


They fell for the satanic lie, “You will become as gods”


Rev 1:18  I am he that lives, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.


Rev 22:14  Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city. 


The next verse describes the Washington Elite and The World Elite.


Rev 22:15  For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whore mongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loves and makes a lie.

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