BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UAV attack by the AFU caused a fire in a residential high-rise building in Donetsk city, DPR of Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 2 days ago

A UAV attack by the AFU caused a fire in a residential high-rise building in Donetsk city.

➡️Residents are being evacuated. Two people died in the attack.

Adding: 

British journalist Sami Hamdi detained by ICE at San Francisco airport. 

➡️ Hamdi, known for his criticism of the Israeli government, was arrested by U.S. immigration agents after speaking at a CAIR gala. He was en route to Florida for another event when taken into custody. 

➡️ The Council on American-Islamic Relations confirmed he remains detained, with legal efforts underway to address this "injustice." DHS cited national security concerns linked to Hamdi's views. 

➡️ Far-right activist Jew, Laura Loomer claimed responsibility for reporting Hamdi, labeling him a national security threat. This incident raises alarms about the chilling effect on free speech for critics of U.S. foreign policy. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy