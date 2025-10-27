A UAV attack by the AFU caused a fire in a residential high-rise building in Donetsk city.

➡️Residents are being evacuated. Two people died in the attack.

Adding:

British journalist Sami Hamdi detained by ICE at San Francisco airport.

➡️ Hamdi, known for his criticism of the Israeli government, was arrested by U.S. immigration agents after speaking at a CAIR gala. He was en route to Florida for another event when taken into custody.

➡️ The Council on American-Islamic Relations confirmed he remains detained, with legal efforts underway to address this "injustice." DHS cited national security concerns linked to Hamdi's views.

➡️ Far-right activist Jew, Laura Loomer claimed responsibility for reporting Hamdi, labeling him a national security threat. This incident raises alarms about the chilling effect on free speech for critics of U.S. foreign policy.