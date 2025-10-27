© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A UAV attack by the AFU caused a fire in a residential high-rise building in Donetsk city.
➡️Residents are being evacuated. Two people died in the attack.
Adding:
British journalist Sami Hamdi detained by ICE at San Francisco airport.
➡️ Hamdi, known for his criticism of the Israeli government, was arrested by U.S. immigration agents after speaking at a CAIR gala. He was en route to Florida for another event when taken into custody.
➡️ The Council on American-Islamic Relations confirmed he remains detained, with legal efforts underway to address this "injustice." DHS cited national security concerns linked to Hamdi's views.
➡️ Far-right activist Jew, Laura Loomer claimed responsibility for reporting Hamdi, labeling him a national security threat. This incident raises alarms about the chilling effect on free speech for critics of U.S. foreign policy.