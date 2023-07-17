Hollywood on Strike and America Doesn't Care - Real Free News Extra

Create New Account
Hollywood on Strike and America Doesn't Care
Real Free News
Hollywood On Strike and America doesn't care! Americans have other things to think about other than spoiled thespians and theater geeks crying about their stupid "craft" and getting "royalties" for bad acting. #hollywood #strike #hollywoodstrike #sag #aftra #writers #writersguikld #badactor #thespians #matdamon #tomhanks #benaffleck #frandrescher #idontcare #byebye #youlose

Keywords
hollywoodcelebritiesmovie stars

