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Out-of-control Caldor Fire in Northern California triples in size in 24 hours: Thousands evacuated, dozens of homes destroyed and “perfect combination” for it to spread further
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170 views • August 21, 2021
Thousands are evacuating from Northern California as the Caldor Fire has tripled in size in 24 hours, charring nearly 50,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes… And now, officials are warning of conditions creating a “perfect combination” for it to spread further.
“The Caldor Fire continued to experience unprecedented fire behavior and growth due to extremely dry fuels pushed by the south west winds,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said of the El Dorado County inferno.
https://strangesounds.org/2021/08/caldor-fire-northern-california-video-pictures.html
“The Caldor Fire continued to experience unprecedented fire behavior and growth due to extremely dry fuels pushed by the south west winds,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said of the El Dorado County inferno.
https://strangesounds.org/2021/08/caldor-fire-northern-california-video-pictures.html
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