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AMAZING POLLY I KNOW HOW WE CAN HURT THEM
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293 views • November 22, 2021
What Polly suggests is a good idea . . . many of us are hooked, big time . . . it is the same scenario as with the jab . . . all we need to do is SAY NO!!!! A two letter word . . . how hard can that be? . . . this will test the user to the utmost . . .
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