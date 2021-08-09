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#99-"When Did We Visit You While You Were Sick or in Jail?"- January 6th US Capitol False Flag Entrapment Operation Needs to be Investigated
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92 views • August 09, 2021
Dozens of January 6th 2021 US Capitol False Flag Entrapment Operation Detainees are still being held in the Washington DC Detention Center/Jail. What terrible and dangerous crimes did these falsely called “insurrectionists” commit? Let’s review a few facts:
Not one person has been charged with bringing a firearm into the US Capitol....
Listen to the Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/when-did-we-visit-you-while-you-were-sick-or-in-jail/
https://visionroot.org
Not one person has been charged with bringing a firearm into the US Capitol....
Listen to the Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/when-did-we-visit-you-while-you-were-sick-or-in-jail/
https://visionroot.org
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