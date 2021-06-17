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Powell Exposes Corrupt Federal Prosecutors And How They Target Innocent People With Fake Crimes
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290 views • June 17, 2021
Sidney Powell: I saw prosecutors make up crimes by piecing parts of two different statutes together and hide evidence that showed people were innocent. Federal prosecutors are absolutely corrupt.
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