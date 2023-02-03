Create New Account
United Nations Will Again Celebrate Human Fraternity Day Document Created By The Pope-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 3 2023
Today we are going to present you with a whole boxful of end times puzzle pieces that with the Holy Spirit's leading we will endeavor to put together and connect all the dots. For example, did you know that the Declaration of Human Fraternity, the constitution of the One World Religion of Chrislam, was created by Pope Francis and sold to the Muslims by Mohamed bin Zayed? Furthermore, did you also know that the Abraham Accords, not created by Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, actually comes from…wait for it…Mohamed bin Zayed and Pope Francis? Have you ever asked yourself why these two end times characters would team up to do this? We have.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, tomorrow February 4th is the UN Day of Human Fraternity, and not too much longer past that we shall see the opening of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the headquarters for the One World Religion of Chrislam. On the Abraham Accords front, Netanyahu is in Paris as you read this, deep in talks with Emmanuel Macron, and business is booming. Right now there are 7 or 8 Muslim nations on the verge of joining the Accords, including the nation of Sudan. In other news, a Chinese spy balloon was spotted yesterday over the northern United States, Russia is preparing to release 500,000 new ground troops into Ukraine as Putin warns that he will "gain the world's attention" on the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war on February 24th. All this and much more on this Prophecy News Podcast!

