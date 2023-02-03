United Nations Will Again Celebrate Human Fraternity Day Document Created By The Pope-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 3 2023

Today we
are going to present you with a whole boxful of end times puzzle pieces
that with the Holy Spirit's leading we will endeavor to put together and
connect all the dots. For example, did you know that the Declaration of
Human Fraternity, the constitution of the One World Religion of
Chrislam, was created by Pope Francis and sold to the Muslims by Mohamed
bin Zayed? Furthermore, did you also know that the Abraham Accords, not
created by Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, actually comes from…wait for
it…Mohamed bin Zayed and Pope Francis? Have you ever asked yourself why
these two end times characters would team up to do this? We have.On
this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, tomorrow February 4th is
the UN Day of Human Fraternity, and not too much longer past that we
shall see the opening of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the
headquarters for the One World Religion of Chrislam. On the Abraham
Accords front, Netanyahu is in Paris as you read this, deep in talks
with Emmanuel Macron, and business is booming. Right now there are 7 or 8
Muslim nations on the verge of joining the Accords, including the
nation of Sudan. In other news, a Chinese spy balloon was spotted
yesterday over the northern United States, Russia is preparing to
release 500,000 new ground troops into Ukraine as Putin warns that he
will "gain the world's attention" on the one-year anniversary of the
Ukraine war on February 24th. All this and much more on this Prophecy
News Podcast!
