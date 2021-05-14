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Everyday Israelis Express Support for Genocide to Abby Martin. The Most Ignorant Brainwashed People on Earth.
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40 views • May 14, 2021
Everyday Israelis Express Support for Genocide to Abby Martin. The Most Ignorant Brainwashed People on Earth.
first published by The Empire Files on, Nov 7, 2017
https://youtu.be/lFoxL3sOAio
If you can stomach it, watch how Israeli spokespeople explain away IDF snipers deliberately shooting & killing dozens of unarmed children for the crime of attending a protest.
After hearing these people talk, imagine how Israeli military & police think. The same ones patrolling Palestinian streets, running checkpoints, raiding their homes, serving demolition orders, controlling every aspect of their daily life, etc
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
first published by The Empire Files on, Nov 7, 2017
https://youtu.be/lFoxL3sOAio
If you can stomach it, watch how Israeli spokespeople explain away IDF snipers deliberately shooting & killing dozens of unarmed children for the crime of attending a protest.
After hearing these people talk, imagine how Israeli military & police think. The same ones patrolling Palestinian streets, running checkpoints, raiding their homes, serving demolition orders, controlling every aspect of their daily life, etc
Google has suspended me from all their products,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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