Mysteries of The Soul | Dr. Phil Valentine | 27 June 2022

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Here is the Registration Link and flyer (attached) for Dr. Phil Valentine's upcoming Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fspBo7-ATxezvcteeFEAJQ Topic ONTOLOGY Re-Broadcast Description Part 1 - Identifying the Transmorphic Interludes to Hyper-Dimensional Awareness Part 2 - Identifying Authenticity in our Manipulated Reality Time Jul 17, 2022, 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) This video has been uploaded on the behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences. To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below: http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/ This video has been uploaded on the of behalf blackmagik363 To continue your studies further or would like to support blackmagik363, visit his website, youtube and Patreon https://www.blackmagikuniversity.com/ https://www.youtube.com/user/blackmagik363/videos https://www.patreon.com/blackmagik363