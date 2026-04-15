Massie just went nuclear on Trump’s DOJ for bringing zero “charges, arrests, or investigations” over the Epstein files.





“Who should be investigated?”





“I’ll name them right here.”





“Leon Black.”





“Jes Staley, accused of terrible things.”





“Leslie Wexner.”





“Why did the FBI list him as a co-conspirator in their own documents in a child sex trafficking case, and then tell him that they had no questions for him?”





“Over 3 million documents describing horrible things, unspeakable things, much of it redacted.”





“Over two dozen people have resigned, CEOs, members of government worldwide.”





“But I haven’t seen any arrests or investigations here in the United States.”