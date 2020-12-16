© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dutch democrats party about useless corona lockdown
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • December 16, 2020
One of the toughest speeches ever in dutch history. Here's the original text from the FvD party below:
--------------------------------------------------
Voor miljoenen Nederlanders is de lockdown een catastrofe. Dit kabinet heeft een jaar geblunderd en zadelt Nederland nu met de torenhoge prijs op. Wybren van Haga had nog nooit een motie van wantrouwen ingediend. Maar deze keer had hij geen andere keus.
✓ Teken onze petitie voor de VRIJHEID!
https://teken.fvd.nl
✓ Word ook lid van FVD voor maar €25 per jaar
https://fvd.nl/word-lid
► TWITTER: https://twitter.com/fvdemocratie
► FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/forumvoordemocratie
► INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/fvdnl
► BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/fvd/
► WEBSITE: https://fvd.nl
☻ SUBSCRIBE NU: http://bit.ly/2tjUcZk
#VanHaga #Coronadebat #FVD
--------------------------------------------------
Voor miljoenen Nederlanders is de lockdown een catastrofe. Dit kabinet heeft een jaar geblunderd en zadelt Nederland nu met de torenhoge prijs op. Wybren van Haga had nog nooit een motie van wantrouwen ingediend. Maar deze keer had hij geen andere keus.
✓ Teken onze petitie voor de VRIJHEID!
https://teken.fvd.nl
✓ Word ook lid van FVD voor maar €25 per jaar
https://fvd.nl/word-lid
► TWITTER: https://twitter.com/fvdemocratie
► FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/forumvoordemocratie
► INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/fvdnl
► BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/fvd/
► WEBSITE: https://fvd.nl
☻ SUBSCRIBE NU: http://bit.ly/2tjUcZk
#VanHaga #Coronadebat #FVD
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.