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PERSONA DE CHILE TIENE TERRIBLE REACCIÓN A INYECCIONES DE PFIZER...
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84 views • December 14, 2021
WARNING! DO NOT WATCH IF YOU ARE SQUEAMISH!!!
One holy terror of a reaction to the kill shot Pfizer!!! . . . It actually looks like some type of ulcerative flesh eating disease . . . and her skin is so purple . . .
One holy terror of a reaction to the kill shot Pfizer!!! . . . It actually looks like some type of ulcerative flesh eating disease . . . and her skin is so purple . . .
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