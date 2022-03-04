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The First Casualty Of War Is The Truth - Footage from Ukraine [InfoWars]
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162 views • March 04, 2022
The First Casualty Of War Is The Truth - Footage from Ukraine [InfoWars]
Russia Drops FOAB
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=621ecbe85ca0743e17e5e9a0
The First Casualty Of War Is The Truth
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=621f9fa564a1b83f6654103d
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Russia Drops FOAB
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=621ecbe85ca0743e17e5e9a0
The First Casualty Of War Is The Truth
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=621f9fa564a1b83f6654103d
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
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