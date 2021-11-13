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11 13 21 Video COMMS RED WAVE JUSTICE mandate POSTPONED US demand BYDEN QUIT PRAY
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260 views • November 14, 2021
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Music
Epic Gold Trust Trailer
https://audiojungle.net/item/epic-gold-dust-trailer/9657778
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Art Deko Leather Qraftsman
https://t.me/leather_artist
World Wide Freedom Rally Sydney
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/97273
San Diego fights back
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/97273
2 time war vet denied meal for unvaccinated
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/97350
Kyle Warner health issues
https://tinyurl.com/tf7sxpaw
Kyle breaks down
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/52352
Sports people collapsing
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/16352
Navy Seals fight back
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/15194
Elmo commercial vaccine… FAKE
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/20872
Quarantine facility in Aussie
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/20877
Netflix promotes killing unvaxxed
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/20978
“The Democrat Party is a House of Cards Ready to Come Tumbling Down” – President Trump’s Message to Americans
https://tinyurl.com/wbjp86st
CDC admits no record of unvaccinated spreading COVID
https://gab.com/TrevorGoodchild/posts/107263029157107074
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
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*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
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Backup VIDEO Channels:
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*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
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*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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Click Here--> [http://ketowithawk.com/]
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
————————————————
http://preparewithandweknow.com/ Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Gold Trust Trailer
https://audiojungle.net/item/epic-gold-dust-trailer/9657778
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Art Deko Leather Qraftsman
https://t.me/leather_artist
World Wide Freedom Rally Sydney
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/97273
San Diego fights back
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/97273
2 time war vet denied meal for unvaccinated
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/97350
Kyle Warner health issues
https://tinyurl.com/tf7sxpaw
Kyle breaks down
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/52352
Sports people collapsing
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/16352
Navy Seals fight back
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/15194
Elmo commercial vaccine… FAKE
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/20872
Quarantine facility in Aussie
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/20877
Netflix promotes killing unvaxxed
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/20978
“The Democrat Party is a House of Cards Ready to Come Tumbling Down” – President Trump’s Message to Americans
https://tinyurl.com/wbjp86st
CDC admits no record of unvaccinated spreading COVID
https://gab.com/TrevorGoodchild/posts/107263029157107074
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesm
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