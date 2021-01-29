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Why I DO NOT Support Black Lives Matter, the Movement. I Love Black People, but Boy Do I Hate #BLM
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74 views • January 29, 2021
Why I DO NOT Support Black Lives Matter, the Movement Love Black People but Boy Do I Hate BLM. From wanting to destroy the nuclear family, to their Marxism and Communist beliefs, to waging a war on police, to pressuring and cancelling people who disagree with them, here are some of the reasons that you can love black people, and be against Black Lives Matter as a movement.
#BLM #BlackLivesmatter #Marxism
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#BLM #BlackLivesmatter #Marxism
http://www.rechargefreedom.com/ for more
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
Keywords
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