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The police are a constitutional safeguard for the people!
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310 views • March 05, 2021
This is a fantastic interview that enables us to form a concrete realistic grassroots plan to defeat the DS.
Source video:
https://www.brighteon.com/577b8231-cd6d-479c-84f3-1a39380661b4
Source video:
https://www.brighteon.com/577b8231-cd6d-479c-84f3-1a39380661b4
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