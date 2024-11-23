Zionist settlers attack Palestinians during "Sarah's Day"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Sabet sara" is a Zionist occasion to attack Palestinians in the areas surrounding the Ibrahimi Mosque and impose a fence on Palestinians and prevent them from moving from their homes
Interview: Imad Abu Shamsiya: Human Rights Defenders Gathering
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 22/11/2024
